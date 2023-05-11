NEW YORK — Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck is a finalist for the Vezina Trophy for the third time.

Hellebuyck, Ilya Sorokin of the New York Islanders and Linus Ullmark of the Boston Bruins were named Thursday as the finalists for the award, given out annually to the NHL's top goaltender.

The 29-year-old from Commerce Charter Township, Mich., won the award in 2020 and finished second to Nashville’s Pekka Rinne in 2018.

Hellebuyck posted a 37-25-2 record with a league-leading 64 starts in 2022-23 with a 2.49 goals-against average, .920 save percentage and four shutouts.

He recorded a save percentage over .900 in 46 starts, leading all NHL goaltenders.

Hellebuyck ranked second in the NHL in total saves (1,807) and third in shots faced (1,964), with both figures tops among goaltenders on playoff teams.

Sorokin had a 31-22-7 record, 2.34 goals-against average, .924 save percentage and posted a league-leading six shutouts.

Ullmark went 40-6-1 in 49 appearances and led the NHL in wins (tied with 40), goals-against average (1.89) and save percentage (.938) as Boston posted the best regular season in NHL history (65 wins, 135 points).

Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman won the William M. Jennings Trophy as the goaltending tandem allowing the fewest regular-season goals (177).