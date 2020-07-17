Canucks 3-in-3: Vancouver getting right down to business from day one of camp

NEW YORK — Connor Hellebuyck of the Winnipeg Jets, Tuukka Rask of the Boston Bruins and Andrei Vasilevskiy of the Tampa Bay Lightning are the three finalists for the 2019-20 Vezina Trophy, awarded annually to the NHL's top goaltender.

The trio were announced Friday after all NHL general managers submitted ballots at the end of the regular season.

Hellebuyck led all goalies in appearances (58), shots faced (1,796), saves (1,656) and shutouts (six), and ranked second in starts (56), wins (31) and minutes (3,268:33).

The native of Commerce, Mich., had the Jets in a playoff spot at the earn a spot in the Stanley Cup qualifying round against the Calgary Flames in Edmonton next month.

Hellebuyck is looking to become the first netminder from a Canadian team to win the Vezina since the Carey Price of the Montreal Canadiens captured the award in 2015.

Rask helped the Bruins finish with the NHL's best record this season. He led the league in goals-against average (2.12) and was second in save percentage (.929).

The Bruins goalie won the Vezina in 2014 in his only other year as a finalist.

Vasilevskiy posted an NHL-best 35 wins, marking the third consecutive years he has led or tied for the league lead in that category.

The winner will be announced during the conference finals.