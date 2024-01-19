SALT LAKE CITY — Long-track speedskater Connor Howe won gold in the men's 1,500 metres on Friday on a three-medal day for Canada at the ISU Four Continents Championships.

Howe, from Canmore, Alta., finished first in one minute 43.19 seconds. American Emery Lehman took silver in 1:44.03 and Japan's Ryota Kojima earned bronze in 1:44.40.

The Canadian men's team sprint squad won gold and the women's team picked up bronze.

Laurent Dubreuil of Lévis, Que.; Antoine Gélinas-Beaulieu of Sherbrooke, Que.; and Calgary's Yankun Zhao finished first in a season's-best time of 1:18.54. Kazakhstan took silver and South Korea picked up bronze.

Carolina Hiller of Prince George, B.C.; Maddison Pearman of Ponoka, Alta.; and Ottawa's Ivanie Blondin set a national record in the women's team sprint. Their time of 1:25.41 trimmed over a quarter-second off the previous mark set in December 2022.

Japan won gold and the United States took silver.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 19, 2024.