Mackey has goal, two assists as Heat rout Sens

OTTAWA — Connor Mackey had a goal and two assists as the Stockton Heat defeated the Belleville Senators 7-1 in American Hockey League action Saturday.

Greg Moro, Giorgio Estephan and Glenn Gawdin each had a goal and an assist for Stockton (9-7-1), while Colton Poolman, Byron Froese and Luke Philp also scored.

Logan Shaw scored for the Senators (5-10-0).

Artyom Zagidulin made 34 saves for Stockton. Kevin Mandolese allowed five goals on 23 shots for Belleville before making way for Cedrick Andree, who made 15 saves on 17 shots in relief.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 27, 2021.