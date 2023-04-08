SAN JOSE, Calif. — Connor McDavid keeps raising the bar this season.

The Edmonton captain became the sixth player in NHL history to record 150 or more points in a season when he had two goals and an assist in the Oilers 6-1 win over the San Jose Sharks on Saturday.

McDavid has 64 goals and 87 assists in 80 games. He's the first player to reach the 150-point plateau since Mario Lemieux of the Pittsburgh Penguins had 160 during the 1995-96 season.

The 26-year-old McDavid joins Phil Esposito (once), Wayne Gretzky (nine times), Mario Lemieux (four times), Bernie Nichols (once) and Steve Yzerman (once) on the list of players to reach the mark.

The Oilers (48-23-9) have two regular-season games remaining for McDavid to add to his totals before the playoffs begin.

McDavid's play, which has him heavily favoured to receive the Hart Trophy as the league's most valuable player, has helped lead Edmonton back to the post-season for a fourth consecutive season.

The Oilers, currently second in the Pacific Division standings, made it to the Western Conference final last season before falling to the eventual Stanley Cup-champion Colorado Avalanche.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 8, 2023.