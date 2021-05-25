9m ago
McDavid, Oilers looking to ‘find another gear’ following early exit
Another promising Edmonton Oilers season ended in disappointment in triple overtime Monday, with a first-round series sweep at the hands of the Winnipeg Jets. Despite the disappointing result, captain Connor McDavid believes the team is closer to success than it may seem, and that the team’s core is ready to put in the work necessary to take the next step.
TSN.ca Staff
McDavid on state of the Oilers: 'We're a lot closer than it feels today'
Another promising Edmonton Oilers season ended in disappointment in triple overtime Monday, with a first-round series sweep at the hands of the Winnipeg Jets.
This marks the second consecutive season the Oilers have finished the regular season second in their division but failed to win a playoff series, following last season’s qualifying-round loss to the Chicago Blackhawks.
Despite the disappointing result, captain Connor McDavid believes the team is closer to success than it may seem, and that the team’s core is ready to put in the work necessary to take the next step.
"Collectively it's about finding another gear. We want more, we want lots more and we want to continue to work together to get there,” said McDavid, at the Oilers’ end-of-season media availability on Tuesday. “It feels like we’re light years away, but we’re closer than it feels like today.”
McDavid collected his third Art Ross trophy this season, scoring 105 points in 56 regular-season games. The 24-year-old recorded his 100th point in his 53rd game, becoming only the ninth player to reach the century mark that quickly.
The former first overall pick has continued to stockpile individual accolades in spite of the team’s struggles to find consistent success. On Tuesday, McDavid quashed any question of his commitment to, or any frustration with, the organization following another early exit.
“That’s not the case. We have a great core here. Leon [Draisaitl], [Darnell] Nurse, Nuge [Ryan Nugent-Hopkins], [Adam] Larsson, these are guys that I've grown up with and we want to see this thing through together,” said McDavid. “Obviously we have to get over [this loss] at some point and move on and continue marching forward.”
Draisaitl echoed the same sentiments during his availability on Tuesday, erasing any doubts that any member of Edmonton's young core was ready to leave.
“There’s no doubt in my mind. “No one in our dressing room is thinking about stopping now or quitting now, we’re just getting started here,” said Drasaitl. “It's time for us, we don’t have another five years. We’re building something bigger and we gotta take steps here.”
Edmonton enters the off-season with 11 pending unrestricted free agents, including forward Nugent Hopkins, defencemen Larsson and Tyson Barrie, and goaltender Mike Smith.
McDavid acknowledged the importance of having a successful off-season in order for the team to take the next step but added that, despite the sweep, the team’s culture is moving in the right direction.
“It’s a big off-season. We’ve got a lot of decisions to make,” said McDavid. “A good year. It didn’t finish the way we wanted to but we have to move forward.
“I think the standard has gone up. That’s where it all starts. The culture, coming to the rink every day and demanding better from each other. If this was a couple of years ago, we’d be so happy that we got to play four playoff games. That’s definitely not the mood today.
“We want to work together and win a cup next year.”
