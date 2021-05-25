McDavid, Oilers looking to ‘find another gear’ following early exit ​Another promising Edmonton Oilers season ended in disappointment in triple overtime Monday, with a first-round series sweep at the hands of the Winnipeg Jets. Despite the disappointing result, captain Connor McDavid believes the team is closer to success than it may seem, and that the team’s core is ready to put in the work necessary to take the next step. TSN.ca Staff

McDavid on state of the Oilers: 'We're a lot closer than it feels today' VIDEO SIGN OUT Up Next Now Showing {{ video.Duration | time }}