McDavid named first star of week after hitting century mark

Edmonton Oilers centre Connor McDavid has been selected the National Hockey League's first star of the week after collecting five goals and three assists in four games.

The offensive outburst pushed McDavid, 25, past the 100-point milestone for the fifth time in seven seasons.

The Oilers' superstar leads the NHL in scoring with 40 goals and 65 assists for 105 points in 69 games.

Florida Panthers forward Aleksander Barkov, who also collected five goals and three assists last week, was named the week's second star, while New York Islanders goaltender Semyon Varlamov earned third-star honours after posting three wins with a 1.67 goals-against average, .952 save percentage and one shutout.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 4, 2022.