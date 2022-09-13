McDavid: Oilers 'still have a long way to go and we know that'

The Edmonton Oilers reached the Western Conference Finals last season, losing to the Stanley Cup Champion Colorado Avalanche in four games. It was the team’s best playoff finish since making the Stanley Cup Final in 2005-06.

However, captain Connor McDavid is not content with the Oilers’ playoff finish, saying the team has a lot of work to do and comparing their most recent playoff exit to the 2016-17 season, when the club was eliminated in the second round by the Anaheim Ducks.

“We still have a long way to go and we know that. It takes everybody and it takes all season long,” said McDavid. "We really only won one more game than we did in 2017. It feels like we were closer last year than the previous year, but it was one win.

I'm just looking forward to getting going, and being back here to see everybody."

Like all playoff teams, the Oilers dealt with multiple injuries throughout the playoffs. Most notably, 2020 Hart Trophy winner Leon Draisaitl was severely limited by a high-ankle sprain, while defenceman Darnell Nurse played through the entire playoffs with a torn hip flexor. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Jesse Puljujarvi, and Kailer Yamamoto also dealt with injuries during the Oilers’ playoff run.

McDavid did not use the injuries as an excuse, pointing out that the Avalanche overcame injuries of their own on the way to the Cup.

"You look at what Colorado had, they had a lot of injuries, they had a lot of things go against them and they just took everything in stride and ultimately were the last ones standing," McDavid said. "It takes everybody, it takes a whole organization and it's good to get everybody under one roof here.

McDavid finished last season with career highs across the board, scoring 44 goals, 79 assists, and 123 points, leading the league in scoring for the fourth time in the past six seasons.

With the four-time Art Ross Trophy winner looking more dominant than ever, and leading the Oilers to their best postseason performance in more than a decade, McDavid knows the expectations for the upcoming season will be as high as they’ve been since he entered the league in 2015-16.

"There are lots of expectations this year, both outside and in the locker room," said McDavid. "Last year was a step forward, but we're going to come in here and start all over again and build on what we accomplished last year. Nothing is for free in this league, we certainly know that and we're just excited to get things going."

McDavid, Draisaitl, Nurse, and Nugent-Hopkins have been the core of the latest era of Oilers’ hockey. Alongside forward Zach Hyman and free agent acquisition Jack Campbell, McDavid says the Oilers hope to build a winning culture in order to build on last season’s success.

"I think it's turning more into a culture," McDavid said. "Every season, a team seems to catch fire and that's their year and it kind of fizzles out. I think we're building a culture here in Edmonton and it translates from year to year. It's the same core guys every year that are setting the tempo and pace and kind of leading the way."