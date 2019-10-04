Tippett will continue to shuffle Draisaitl, McDavid around: 'There's going to be tinkering'

Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl skated on the same line, along with Zack Kassian, at the Edmonton Oilers' practice on Friday.

Head coach Dave Tippett said earlier this week he would split up McDavid and Draisaitl to spread more production throughout the lineup, but paired them in the third period of their season-opening 3-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday. Draisaitl had the primary assist on McDavid's game-winning goal.

In other lineup news, defenceman Kris Russell was moved up and to the right side along Darnell Nurse on the team's top defensive pairing, while Oscar Klefbom and Joel Persson skated together.

The Oilers' next game is Saturday at home against the Los Angeles Kings.