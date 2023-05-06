Connor McDavid scored his second of the game on the power play for the lone goal of the period as the Edmonton Oilers lead the Vegas Golden Knights 5-0 after 40 minutes in Game 3 of their Western Conference semifinals series.

McDavid found the back of the net with assists from Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Evan Bouchard with Vegas forward Jack Eichel in the penalty box for interference.

Tempers flared toward the end of the second with Oilers defenceman Brett Kulak and Golden Knights forward Brett Howden dropping the gloves followed by both teams getting into it. Kulak and Howden were each given five minutes for fighting and Evander Kane drew a double minor for roughing along with a misconduct. Alex Pietrangelo, Keegan Kolesar and Nick Bjugstad all got two minutes for roughing.

Draisaitl opened the scoring early in the first period with his 12th of the playoffs with Vegas defenceman Brayden McNabb serving a two-minute minor penalty for crosschecking. Bouchard and McDavid picked up the assists on the goal.

Bouchard would double the Oilers’ lead four minutes later on the power play with assists from Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Zach Hyman after Zach Whitecloud of the Golden Knights went off for two minutes for high-sticking.

With defenceman Mattias Ekholm in the box and Vegas on the power play, McDavid stripped Golden Knights defenceman Shea Theodore of the puck to skate in and beat Laurent Brossoit to make it 3-0.

Draisaitl scored his 13th with Brossoit down and out off a feed from Kailer Yamamoto. Vegas challenged for goalie interference but the goal stood.

The Golden Knights lead the best-of-seven series 1-0.