Frank Seravalli TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Follow|Archive

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Kyle Connor flew threw the neutral zone and buzzed Ryan Johansen’s tower as he casually dragged the puck between his legs.

Gone was any hint that this was the same rookie who timidly skated through the first four games of this Western Conference semifinal duel.

The Winnipeg Jets got their 31-goal scorer back from the side of the milk carton.

His timing was impeccable.

After the Jets could barely string a five-foot pass together in the first period, Connor woke up the rest of Winnipeg, leading a four-goal charge that left the defending Stanley Cup finalists shellshocked and on the brink of elimination.

Connor scored the first two goals of his Stanley Cup playoff career and assisted on Mark Scheifele’s third period dagger with that silky-smooth drive to lead the Jets to a convincing 6-2 win in Game 5 on Saturday night. Their second win in three games at Bridgestone Arena earned a 3-2 edge in this best-of-seven series.

The Jets can advance to their first-ever Western Conference final with a win at Bell MTS Place in Game 6 on Monday night.

Funny thing is that when the season started, many expected another Connor (McDavid) to have another one of Canada’s teams in this exact position.

Here we are.

Now, the only thing left for the Jets - who played with a completely healthy lineup for the first time since opening night in October - is for Nikolaj Ehlers to come alive.

During the regular season, Patrik Laine (44 goals), Connor (31) and Ehlers (29) combined for nearly 40 per cent of the Jets’ total offence.

Entering Game 5, that trio - with Laine’s three goals and donuts for both Connor and Ehlers - had accounted for just nine per cent of the action.

Some would have said it was only a matter of time. But Connor had registered just eight shots on goal in the first four games and rarely appeared dangerous.

You never know how three players whose average age is 20.6 years old will handle the big moment.

Connor answered with the Jets’ season on the line. It was in him somewhere, once scoring four goals in a Big Ten tournament game with the University of Michigan Wolverines.

His first playoff goal came 1:59 after the Nashville knotted Game 5 at 1-1. The Predators’ rambunctious fans hadn’t even finished their “He Shoots! He Scores! You suck! It’s All Your Fault!” chant at Connor Hellebuyck then.

Connor celebrated like a Dustin Byfuglien-sized weight had been lifted off his shoulders.

The Predators appeared to be in the driver’s seat at that point, owning a 12-1 advantage in scoring chances through the first period. It was one of Winnipeg’s worst of the season - let alone the playoffs.

The only thing they could hang their hat on, aside from a sharp Hellebuyck, was that it couldn’t have gone any worse. And that they somehow came through it on level ground with a scoreless period. Hellebuyck was as strong as he was in similar circumstances in Game 1, making 38 saves on 40 shots.

They responded with their second four-goal second period of the series, putting the Predators on their heels. It was as impressive a response as you could imagine.

Boy, can they score.

The Jets rang the red light four times in nine minutes.Byfuglien scored his fourth goal of the series. Mathieu Perreault, playing his first game since April 11, chased Pekka Rinne after six goals early in the third period. Paul Stastny pushed his point streak to six games.

And now, the Jets have pushed the Preds to the edge.

Contact Frank Seravalli on Twitter: @frank_seravalli​