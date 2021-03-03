2h ago
Zary scores twice, Sparks makes 38 saves to lead Heat over Senators
The Canadian Press
OTTAWA — Connor Zary scored twice in the first period, then tacked on an assist as the Stockton Heat downed the Belleville Senators 4-1 on Wednesday in American Hockey League play.
Adam Ruzicka had a goal and two assists, while Justin Kirkland also scored for the Heat (3-2-0), who picked up their third win in a row.
Garret Sparks made 38 saves for Stockton.
Egor Sokolov found the back of the net for the Senators (1-4-0).
Filip Gustavsson stopped 26-of-30 shots for Belleville.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 3, 2021.