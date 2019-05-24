Conor McGregor’s left hand is in a cast after suffering an injury during sparring that isn’t considered to be serious according to a report by ESPN’s Ariel Helwani.

The former two-division champion revealed the injury in an Instagram post on Friday.



“Intense training and sparring sessions, I will always push it to the limits,” McGregor wrote in the post. “This comes off and I push on! The Proper Don! Nothing will stop me.”

According to the report, McGregor is currently aiming for a return to the Octagon in late summer or early fall, despite tweeting his retirement in March, but negotiations with the UFC have stalled over pay-per-view money under the new ESPN+ system being used in the United States.

McGregor has not fought since his fourth-round submission loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov in the main event of UFC 229.

Following the bout, both fighters were involved in a melee after Nurmagomedov exited the cage to attack members of McGregor’s team.

McGregor received a six-month suspension from the incident, but has been eligible to compete as of April 6.