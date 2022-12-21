Contract negotiations between the Ottawa Senators and Artem Zub have picked up this month with the defenceman currently set for unrestricted free agency in July.

Zub, who is currently sidelined by a fracture in his jaw, is playing out the last of a two-year, $5 million contract this season.

"When the season started, Artem Zub and the Senators' management hadn't had any discussions about an extension. That has started to change here recently with talks picking up this month," TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston said on Insider Trading Tuesday. "There was a meeting last week face-to-face in Detroit with Sens' management and his [Zub's] agent, Dan Milstein, to exchange some thoughts. And I do think that there's some optimism here, but no deal is done until it's done in any case.

"And of course, it's a little bit more complicated because that team's in the middle of a sale process."

Zub, 27, has two goals and two assists in 27 games this season.

The Khabarovsk, Russia native has 11 goals and 29 assists in 142 career games, all with the Senators.

He first joined the team in 2020 after playing the previous six seasons in the KHL.