It appears Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen will start the season without an extension in place as he enters the final year of his current contract.

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reported Thursday on Insider Trading that the two sides have not engaged in contract talks since before the NHL's Return to Play last summer.

"It's my understanding that the two sides have not talked about his contract since July, so it's been quite a while and crickets since then," LeBrun said. "But I think both sides are comfortable with that. Now, of note, Freddy Andersen's agent is Claude Lemieux and his track record normally is not to negotiate during the season for a client of his that's a pending UFA. He thinks it's a distraction. Does it mean he couldn't make an exception if the Leafs come to the table mid-season with something that Freddy Andersen is really excited about?

"But for now, the idea is that both sides are comfortable that he starts the year and perhaps plays out his contract."

The 31-year-old had a .909 save percentage and 2.85 goals-against average in 52 appearances with the Maple Leafs last season. In the playoff qualifying round, Andersen recorded a .936 save percentage and 1.84 GAA as the Leafs lost in five games to the Columbus Blue Jackets.

He carries a cap hit of $5 million on the five-year, $25 million contract he signed with the Maple Leafs in 2016 upon being acquired from the Anaheim Ducks.

Maple Leafs backup goaltender Jack Campbell, acquired last season from the Los Angeles Kings, is signed through next season at a cap hit of $1.65 million.

Andersen was drafted twice. He was drafted first in the seventh round (187th overall) by the Carolina Hurricanes at the 2010 NHL Draft. Going unsigned, he was selected in the third round (87th overall) by the Anaheim Ducks in 2012. He spent four seasons in the Ducks organization before being dealt to the Maple Leafs in exchange for first- and second-round picks. Andersen won the William M. Jennings Trophy in 2016 with Ducks teammate John Gibson and was an All-Star in 2020.

In 369 career NHL games, Andersen has a .917 save percentage and 2.63 GAA.