WINNIPEG, Manitoba—Golf is literally in Parker Coody’s blood. His grandfather, Charles, won the 1971 Masters, two additional PGA TOUR titles and was a five-time PGA TOUR Champions winner. Parker’s father, Kyle, competed on the Korn Ferry Tour in the 1990s and played professional golf all over the world. In addition, Parker’s identical twin brother, Pierceson, his former University of Texas teammate is playing on the Korn Ferry Tour, having already won this season (Live and Work in Maine Open in June).

Parker seems poised to do what Pierceson has already accomplished.

The PGA TOUR Canada rookie, who was an integral part of the Longhorns’ NCAA team championship two months ago, has forged a commanding lead at the halfway point of the CentrePort Canada Rail Park Manitoba Open. Coody fired a 10-under, 62 in Saturday’s second round. He’s 17-under after 36 holes and holds a five-stroke advantage over Derek Oland.

After finishing with a 65 in the weather-delayed first round, Coody was confident good things would continue to go well if he could maintain the same mindset and rhythm.

Better conditions and better greens on the sun-splashed day at Southwood Golf and Country Club, he added, also worked into the equation.

The formula is working, but the rookie isn’t taking anything for granted, even though Sunday’s finale will be a marathon 36 holes and not 18 to make up for Thursday’s first-round postponement following heavy rainfall.

“Keep going. There’s no point in stopping,” Coody said of his Sunday strategy. “All I can worry about is the first tee shot [Sunday], and after that we’ll see what happens.”

Coody had quite a round Saturday. He had 31s on both the front and back nines, with an eagle, eight birdies and no bogeys. He had a four-hole, 5-under stretch, starting on the 13th hole, his fourth hole of the day. He made his eagle there, followed by consecutive birdies. After a par on his seventh hole, he rolled in another birdie at the par-3 17th. His five final-nine birdies came at Nos. 1, 4, 5, 6 and 9.

“It was really smooth sailing all day,” said Coody, who is seeking his first professional victory in what is his sixth PGA TOUR Canada start.

First-round leader Oland is the closest pursuer, at 12-under, firing a 4-under 68 to go with his opening 64. Despite trailing Coody by a relatively wide margin, he’s optimistic about the last day.

“It’s golf. Anything can happen,” Oland said. “[Sunday] will be a long day.”

China’s Woecheng Ye is in third, at 11-under, the only non-American in the top 10. Andrew Dorn, Gavin Hall, Eric Lilleboe, Brad Reeves, Brian Richey and Benjamin Shipp are tied for fourth, at 10-under.