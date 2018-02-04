17m ago
Cooks (head) ruled out for Super Bowl
TSN.ca Staff
New England Patriots receiver Brandin Cooks took a hard hit after a catch and is out for the rest of the game, the team announced.
The injury occured early in the second quarter after a hit from Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins. Cooks stayed down for a lengthy period before being escorted to the locker room.
Cooks totaled 1,082 receiving yards and scored seven touchdowns in the regular season.