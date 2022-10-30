Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp suffered an apparent injury in the waning minutes of Sunday's matchup with the San Francisco 49ers.

With the Rams trailing 31-14 with just over a minute remaining, Kupp caught a short pass from Matthew Stafford and appeared to have his ankle roll up under him while being tackled by 49ers' linebacker Fred Warner.

Sean McVay said it looked like it was Cooper Kupp’s ankle that was bothering him, but he didn’t have an update. McVay said he was kicking himself for not running the ball there. — Sarah Barshop (@sarahbarshop) October 30, 2022

Kupp stayed down for a moment and was attended to by medical personnel but was able to walk off the field on his own.

After the game, Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters that it looked like Kupp's ankle was bothering him but he did not have any additional update on his All-Pro wideout. McVay added he regretted not running the ball given the hefty deficit and the amount of time remaining.

Prior to leaving the game, Kupp had eight catches for 79 yards and one touchdown to go along with two rushes for 10 yards.

The 29-year-old led the NFL last season in receiving yards with 1,947 and 16 touchdowns.