LOS ANGELES — Now Alex Cora's in trouble.

Boston's manager went for a commanding lead in the World Series, using David Price and Nathan Eovaldi out of the bullpen in Game 3 against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

His moves almost worked, but second baseman Ian Kinsler slipped on the infield and made a throwing error that allowed the tying run to score in the 13th inning.

Los Angeles went on to win 3-2 in a World Series-record 18 innings, cutting the Red Sox advantage to 2-1.

Now Cora faces a short pitching staff for the rest of the weekend. All those brash moves now seem rash.

Boston tied a World Series record by using 23 players and nine pitchers.

Eovaldi, Cora's Game 4 starter, entered in the 12th inning. Cora had envisioned possibly using Eovaldi in the eighth inning as a bridge to closer Craig Kimbrel.

"You never know, a walk, a hit and a tie game, but it's a chance we're taking," Cora said.

Eovaldi threw 97 of Boston's 283 pitches over six-plus innings. It was his third appearance in four days after appearing on back-to-back days for the first time in his big league career.

Price went just 13 pitches in getting the first two outs of the ninth before Kimbrel came in.

Now Cora's choices for Game 4 on Saturday night are Game 1 starter Chris Sale on three days' rest; Eduardo Rodriguez, who followed starter Rick Porcello and threw just six pitches in striking out Joc Pederson for the final out of the sixth; or Drew Pomeranz, who hasn't pitched since the regular-season finale Sept. 30 and last started on Aug. 7.

