PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Corbin Burnes continued his torrid July, allowing two hits while striking out 10 in eight innings Thursday as the Milwaukee Brewers concluded their six-game road trip with a 4-0 win over the Philadelphia Phillies.

Christian Yelich connected on a three-run homer off Philadelphia starter Taijuan Walker in the third inning that would give Burnes the cushion he would need for the afternoon. Yelich finished 3-for-4.

Milwaukee went 5-1 on the trip through Cincinnati and Philadelphia- two teams that were hot heading into the All-Star Break. The Brewers began the unofficial second half of the season one-half game behind the Reds for the lead in the National League Central. They now have a 2 1/2 game lead over the Reds.

After struggling through June with a 1-1 record and a 4.99 ERA in five starts, Burnes has reverted to the form that saw him win the 2021 National League Cy Young Award. Burnes is 4-0 for the month with a 1.33 ERA and has allowed eight hits combined while striking out 36.

The Phillies lineup didn’t get a runner to second base until Nick Castellanos advanced on a Bryce Harper groundout with one out in the seventh. Burnes stayed in the strike zone, throwing 70 strikes out of 100 pitches while leaving Philadelphia hitters often off-balance with strikeouts and weak contact.

Andruw Monasterio had two hits for the Brewers while William Contreras singled in an insurance run in the seventh inning.

Walker (11-4) went six innings, allowing six hits and four runs in his first loss since June 1 against the New York Mets. Castellanos and Bryson Stott were the only two Phillies to get a hit.

HARPER CORNER

Phillies manager Rob Thomson said before Thursday’s game that Harper remains a possibility to make his season debut at first base for the Phillies this weekend in Cleveland.

“He did a bunch of work (Wednesday), and he came in and felt good today,” Thomson said.

Harper was originally projected to play first base after the All-Star Break against the Padres and Brewers, but the Phillies have held back to allow him more time to work on infield drills. The main concern that Thomson expressed Thursday morning has been on bunt plays.

“The situational play and handling bunts- he may get a lot of practice against Cleveland because they bunt a lot,” Thomson said. We can’t simulate game speed, but he’ll adapt.”

The first base question follows a bizarre night Wednesday when Harper- during a leadoff at-bat in the sixth inning- didn’t take the bat off his shoulder during a count against Brewers lefthander Hoby Milner. The scene- which went viral- caused a lot of questions about Harper’s approach. Harper was unavailable for comment on Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

“The first time he faced him, he couldn’t really pick him up. because of his release point,” Thomson said. “And he didn’t think he would throw him a strike until he got to 3-2. And he was locked in there, but he just didn’t pull the trigger.”

TRAINERS ROOM

Phillies: RHP Seranthony Dominguez (left oblique strain) will pitch on Friday for Triple A Lehigh Valley in Toledo in the latest step in his rehabilitation. Dominguez has been out since June 17 The Phillies are projecting up to three or four rehab outing before Dominguez’s return. ... INF Josh Harrison (right wrist contusion) is expected to be activated off the injured list before Friday night’s game in Cleveland.

UP NEXT

Brewers: Milwaukee returns home on Friday night, beginning a three-game series against Atlanta. RHP Freddy Peralta (6-7, 4.41 ERA) will take the mound against Braves RHP Mike Soroka (1-1, 5.40)

Phillies: Head to Cleveland for a three-game set against the Guardians. LHP Ranger Suarez (2-4, 3.84 ERA) will face Guardians RHP Gavin Williams (1-2, 3.94 ERA).

