Conners and Hughes chasing history at the Open For the third time in the last four majors, Corey Conners is headed to Sunday with a chance to win. And this time, he has Canadian company with Mackenzie Hughes.

The two players posted sterling under-par rounds over a difficult Royal St. George’s to climb up the leaderboard and take legitimate chances to win the Open Championship into the final round.

“I felt like I was quite aggressive today,” stated Conners, who posted a bogey-free 4-under 66 and is four back of leader Louis Oosthuizen. “I gave myself a ton of good birdie chances. Really didn't get into too much trouble, which was definitely a big key, to avoid making bogeys.”

Conners’ marksmanship was on full display on Saturday as he missed just one fairway and only two greens. He recorded a string of pars on the first nine before making a birdie on 10. He followed that with three more birdies on 12, 13 and 14.

So far this week, he’s made just one double bogey and only two bogeys, the last one coming on the second hole of Friday’s round.

“I played really solid golf all through the front nine,” said Conners, who will play in the penultimate group on Sunday with Jordan Spieth who is a 9-under. “Wasn't able to get the putts to fall. Stayed patient, gave myself some good chances. Hit a nice approach on No. 10, 15 or 20 feet behind the hole. Was able to roll that in. Got some positive mojo going for the rest of the nine.”

It’s the continuation of some solid play in major championships for Conners. After three rounds at this year’s Masters, he was in sixth place, five shots off the lead and ended up tied for eighth. At the PGA Championship after 54 holes, he was tied for 10th , six strokes out of the lead before winding up tied for 17th.

The player who graduated from Kent State University with a degree in actuarial math, feels that if he continues to put himself in contention at the big tournaments, the odds favour his chances of coming out on top.

“In mathematical terms, I feel like it's likely,” he said with a grin. “I feel ready. I'm going to be a little bit behind starting tomorrow, but I like where my game is at.”

Hughes also has recent memories of contending for a major. He started the final round of last month’s U.S. Open with a share of the 54-hole lead. He ended up in a tie for 15th spot after a Sunday struggle that included hitting his ball into a tree.

His third-round scorecard this week totaled 2-under 68 wasn’t as clean as Conners’ with bogeys at 11 and 13. But he finished with a flurry, making birdies at 14, 16 and 18, the final one by dropping a 45-foot bomb.

“I think I learned a lot from the last major at Torrey Pines,” said Hughes, who is at 7-under par, “and it doesn't guarantee anything for tomorrow. But it’s certainly nice to have that in my back pocket just with some experience and what those feelings are like.”

The two Canadians, who will represent Canada at the Olympics in Tokyo in two weeks, will not only be trying to chase down the Claret Jug but also a bit of history. According to golf statistician Justin Ray, since 1900, 94 per cent of all Open champions were at or within four shots of the lead entering the final round.

Trying to catch the leaders will be all the more difficult on an unpredictable course such as the humpy, bumpy Royal St. George’s where disaster awaits with every swing.

“I don't think you can force it too much,” said Conners, “but I know if I hit good shots I'm going to have plenty of opportunities, so just keep in that mindset and hopefully can continue to do that tomorrow.”

“I have the luxury of sort of coming from behind tomorrow, which is a bit -- maybe call it a bit of an easier position to play in,” said Hughes. “I'll try and use that to my advantage and hopefully get off to a good start and get myself in the mix.”

Oosthuizen and Collin Morikawa, who is at 11-under, will be in the last group. Hughes goes out in the fourth-last game with Dylan Frittelli, who is also at 7-under.