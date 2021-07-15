While the low Canadian round belongs to Mackenzie Hughes, Corey Conners got off to a pretty good start at The Open Championship as well.

Conners posted a 2-under opening-round 68 and sits two shots back of Hughes (4-under, T4) and four back of outright leader Louis Oosthuizen at Royal St. Georges.

Conners made three birdies on the front-nine but double-bogeyed the par 4 5th to get him to the turn at 1-under. The Listowel, Ont., native got as low as 3-under before bogeying the par 4 15th and then closing with three straight pars.

Hughes made five birdies and just one bogey en route to his opening-round 66. Fellow Canadian Adam Hadwin struggled to a 5-over opening round, bogeying five of his first nine holes.

The fourth Canadian in the field, Richard T. Lee, sits 6-over late into the back-nine of his round.