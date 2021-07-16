Conners solid again in Round 2, five back of lead

Corey Conners continued his strong start at The Open Championship on Friday with a second-round 2-under 68.

The Listowel, Ont., native bogeyed the third hole but steadied himself with 10 straight pars. On the par 5 14th, Conners stuck his second shot to about 15 feet and rolled in the putt for his first eagle of the tournament.

Conners then birdied the Par 3 16th to get him to 4-under and closed out his round with a pair of pars to head into the weekend with back-to-back 2-under rounds.

Conners is currently in a tie for eighth at 4-under along with fellow Canadian Mackenzie Hughes, who fired an opening-round 66 and briefly held the outright lead. Hughes is set to tee off at 2:37 p.m. BST, 10:37 a.m. ET.

Fellow Canadians Adam Hadwin and Richard T. Lee sit 4-over through two rounds at Royal St. Georges.