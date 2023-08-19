Corey Conners shot a 3-under-par 67 in the third round of the BMW Championship on Saturday to give himself a boost in the FedExCup standings.

The field will narrow from 50 to 30 golfers ahead of next week’s Tour Championship and Conners had climbed eight spots to 17th overall when his round was complete.

Fellow Canadian Nick Taylor was 4-over on the day, turning in a 74. Taylor fell back nine spots and was sitting in 25th place in the playoff picture.

Adam Svensson turned in a 4-under-par 66 in his third round, but he was in 35th place heading into the final round on Sunday.

Adam Hadwin rounds out the Canadian contingent and sits in 43rd overall in the FedExCup standings after shooting 2-over on Saturday.