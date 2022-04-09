Conners sits tied for sixth after three rounds, eight back of Scheffler

Canada's Corey Conners has finished in the top 10 in each of the last two Masters tournaments. If Sunday goes according to plan, the Listowell, Ont., native should make it three in a row.

Conners fired an even-par 72 on moving day to keep him at 1-under in a tie for sixth place with Justin Thomas, eight shots behind leader Scottie Scheffler (9-under) heading into the final round.

The 30-year-old Conners had a nice round going at 3-under until a pair of three-putts on holes 15 and 18 led to bogeys that knocked him down a couple strokes and cost him ground on the leaderboard.

He tied for 10th at Augusta in 2020 and then tied for eighth last year.

Meanwhile, Canadian Mackenzie Hughes struggled on moving day, firing a 5-over 77 in the third round of the Masters on Saturday.

Hughes, who is making his third appearance in the tournament, narrowly made the cut and began the day at 4-over. The 31-year-old now sits at 9-over for the tournament.

Hughes sank three birdies in the third round, but also logged six bogies and registered a double-bogie on the final hole.

The third Canadian in the field, 2003 champion Mike Weir, did not make the cut.