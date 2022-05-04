Perry, Kucherov help Lightning to 3-1 lead over Leafs after second period of Game 2

Corey Perry and Nikita Kucherov found the net for the Tampa Bay Lightning in the second period as they lead the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-1 at intermission.

Victor Hedman, who made a high quality outlet pass to Perry leading to his marker, opened the scoring for the two-time defending champions in the first period.

Just before the Perry goal, Andrei Vasilevskiy robbed Leafs forward Timothy Liljegren from point-blank range.

Michael Bunting, making his NHL playoff debut, scored for the Leafs to temporarily bring them within a goal in the second frame.

The Maple Leafs are trying to take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven matchup, after cruising to a 5-0 victory in Monday's opening game.

Vasilevskiy, who gave up all five goals in the Game 1 loss, has made 20 saves through two periods.

Jack Campbell, who earned the shutout for Toronto on Monday, has stopped 20 pucks for the Leafs.