Perry, Stamkos score two each as Lightning beat Panthers

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Corey Perry and Steven Stamkos each scored twice and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Florida Panthers 6-2 in a preseason game Thursday night.

Anthony Cirelli and Pat Maroon also scored for Tampa Bay, and Brian Elliott finished with 21 saves.

Joe Thornton and Owen Tippett scored for the Panthers. Spencer Knight started and allowed three goals on 17 shots through the first two periods, and Christopher Gibson gave up three goals on six shots in the third.

ISLANDERS-DEVILS CANCELED

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils’ game against the New York Islanders was canceled due to a power outage.

The lights in one part of Prudential Center went out before the start of the game and could not be restored. After consulting with the NHL and the Islanders, it was decided that conditions were unsuitable for both teams and the game was canceled.

The Devils finished the preseason 4-1-0 and open the regular season at home Oct. 15 against Chicago.

The Islanders are 3-0-1 and close the preseason on Saturday at the New York Rangers. The Islanders will visit Carolina on Oct. 14 to open a stretch of 13 straight on the road to begin the season while construction finishes on UBS Arena, their new home next to the Belmont Park racetrack.

RED WINGS 4, PENGUINS 2

DETROIT (AP) — Joe Veleno had a goal and an assist, and Thomas Greiss stopped 22 shots to help Detroit beat Pittsburgh.

Pius Suter, Filip Hronek and Tyler Bertuzzi also scored for the Red Wings. Veleno got the tiebreaking goal with 4 1/2 minutes remaining and Bertuzzi added an empty-netter in the final minute.

Drew O’Connor and Dominik Simon scored for Pittsburgh, and Casey DeSmith had 33 saves.

SENATORS 5, CANADIENS 4, SO

MONTREAL (AP) — Josh Norris scored twice in regulation and got the winner in the fifth round of the shootout to lift Ottawa past Montreal.

Shane Pinto and Chris Tierney also scored in regulation for the Senators. Anton Forsberg had 18 saves.

Jeff Petry had two goals, Nick Suzuki added a goal and an assist, and Josh Anderson also scored for Montreal. Tyler Toffoli and Alexander Romanov each had two assists. Jake Allen finished with 28 saves.

Joel Armia scored in the fourth round for Montreal, and Connor Brown tied it for the Senators on their attempt. Forsberg then denied Toffoli on the Canadiens' next attempt before Norris won it.

WILD 3, BLACKHAWKS 2

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Matt Dumba scored at 2:34 of overtime to lift Minnesota past Chicago.

Joel Eriksson Ek and Alex Goligoski also scored for Minnesota. Cam Talbot had 27 saves.

Dylan Strome and Brandon Hagel scored for Chicago, and Kevin Lankinen finished with 28 saves.

STARS 3, AVALANCHE 1

DALLAS (AP) — Michael Raffl and Josh Robertson scored and Anton Khudobin stopped 26 shots to help Dallas beat Colorado.

Roope Hintz also scored for the Stars, and Joe Pavelski had two assists.

J.T. Compher scored for the Avalanche, and Darcy Kuemper had 26 saves.

___

For more AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/ap_sports