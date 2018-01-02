DOHA, Qatar — Borna Coric upset second-seeded Pablo Carreno Busta in a marathon 5-7, 6-2, 7-6 (8) first round win at the Qatar Open on Tuesday.

The 48th-ranked Coric saved three match points in the third set tiebreaker to take advantage of his lone match point when Carreno Busta netted a forehand.

Coric successfully broke Carreno Busta's serve when the Spaniard was serving for the match at 5-4 and 6-5 in the third set.

The Croat won 27 of the 33 points he played at the net, and had 44 overall winners in the 2 hour, 42 minute match.

"I didn't know what to expect," Coric said. "It's the first match of the year. It's always maybe a little bit tricky, but I can say from the beginning that I was playing very good.

"In the off-season, I was working a lot on the net. I'm very happy with that stat."

The 10th-ranked Carreno Busta has won only one of nine official tour matches he's played since reaching the U.S. Open semifinals, where he lost to Kevin Anderson.

Eighth-seeded Feliciano Lopez also advanced with a 6-4, 5-7, 7-6 (3) win over fellow Spaniard Guillermo Garcia-Lopez.