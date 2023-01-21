Schroeder stops 50 shots to secure Pride a win over the Force

MONTREAL — Corinne Schroeder stopped 50 shots to secure the Boston Pride a 5-0 win over the Montreal Force in Premier Hockey Federation action Saturday.

Loren Gabel led the way offensively for Boston (12-2-0) with four goals. Christina Putigna had the other.

Marie-Soleil Deschenes made 27 saves for Montreal (5-6-1).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 21, 2023.