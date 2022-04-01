WINNIPEG — Evan Cormier stopped 20 shots as the Manitoba Moose defeated the Toronto Marlies 5-0 in AHL action Friday night.

Evan Polei scored twice for Manitoba (35-20-4-2). David Gustafsson, Johnathan Kovacevic and Mikey Eyssimont had the others.

Billy Christopoulos stopped 20 of the 25 shots he faced over two periods for Toronto (32-24-3-1). Andrew D'Agostini stopped the 10 shots he face in the third.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 1, 2022.