Richard Sherman believes the door has closed on his San Francisco 49ers tenure.

While the former All-Pro cornerback intends to continue his NFL career into an 11th season, he says it's "pretty clear" that it will not be with the team with whom he spent the past three seasons.

The 32-year-old Sherman spoke with the Sacramento Bee's Chris Biderman about a recent conversation with the team president John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan.

“It’s been made pretty clear,” Sherman said of the talk. “It was a good conversation, nothing crazy. Just a good conversation about where they are and where I am, and their plans. We were both very positive and as good as you can be in a situation like this.”

The Stanford product joined the Niners in 2018 after seven seasons with the Seattle Seahawks in which he was a charter member of the vaunted "Legion of Boom" secondary, won a Super Bowl in 2014 and built up a Hall of Fame resume.

He returned to the Super Bowl in 2020 with the Niners and reflects positively on his time spent with the team.

"It was an incredible chapter in my career and I got to meet and play with some incredible human beings,” Sherman said. “I met some phenomenal coaches, and obviously the relationships that were forged will be lifetime connection and my relationship with ‘The Faithful’ has obviously evolved during that time, which has been a pretty cool arc in the story. And I’m grateful for it.”

All four of the Niners' top corners last season - Sherman, Jason Verrett, Emmanuel Moseley and K'Waun Williams - are free agents.

Sherman believes Verrett, a former Pro Bowler who was limited to just six games from 2016 to 2019 due to chronic injuries, will be the team's priority to re-sign after a breakout year last season.

“He played well all last season, he played well down the stretch, and I think that’s what’s going to make it difficult is the guys that have to retain are going to be expensive," Sherman said. "I don’t envy them. It’s a tough spot to be in because those aren’t the only places of need. You got to find a way to retain Trent Williams, you got to find a way to keep other (positions) together, and then you got to find a way to pay guys who have earned their money like Fred Warner. So it’s going be unique and it’s take some maneuvering but I think John can get it done.”

If he is, in fact, moving on, Sherman will finish his Niners career with 116 tackles, four interceptions, one pick-six and one fumble recovery in 34 games.