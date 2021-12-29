Two of the most well-known schools in college football, Oklahoma and Florida, will meet for just the second time when they take on each other in the Cotton Bowl.

It’s been an up-and-down season for both schools. Oklahoma (8-2) is coming into the matchup riding a seven-game win streak, which is impressive, but per The Associated Press, this year’s squad managed to do something that hadn’t been done in school history since 1998 — begin Big 12 play with a record of 0-2.

The Sooners are led by redshirt freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler. The young quarterback came into the season with big shoes to fill after Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray won Oklahoma Heisman Trophies in 2017 and 2018, and Jalen Hurts finished second for the award in 2019.

For Florida (8-3), who has lost two straight games, the story of its season has been the emergence of quarterback Kyle Trask as a star player. The senior quarterback was pretty good in 2019, but has turned in a 2020 campaign that saw him be rewarded by being named as one of four finalists for this year’s Heisman Trophy.

Unfortunately for Trask and Florida, they’ll have to overcome the loss of tight end Kyle Pitts — who is considered the best 2021 NFL prospect at the position — and wide receivers Trevon Grimes and Kadarius Toney, who have all opted to skip the Cotton Bowl in favor of preparing for the NFL draft.

Players to watch

Oklahoma: Per The Associated Press, Rattler has a freshman-high 25 touchdowns to go along with 2,784 yards passing and seven interceptions. He’s also contributed 120 rushing yards and another five touchdowns.

Florida: Trask has 4,125 yards passing and 43 touchdowns — which are both the highest totals in college football per The Associated Press — and five interceptions. He’s added another 50 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.

Michael Simmons' TSN Edge outlook

Spread: Florida -3

Total: 71.5

This is one of the most interesting bowl games outside of the College Football Playoffs with two big time Power 5 programs set to clash. However, Florida will be down a couple of key players, including star tight end Kyle Pitts. Their top two wide receivers will also be out in Kadarius Toney and Trevon Grimes, who decided to skip this game to prepare for the NFL Draft. Jacob Copeland will be the Gators’ leading wide receiver going into this game. He has just 435 receiving yards this season. Oklahoma has been up and down all year, but Florida’s defence has struggled to stop anybody. Sooners quarterback Spencer Rattler improved throughout the year, especially when it comes to throwing the ball down the field vertically. The opt outs are the difference for me in this game as Kyle Trask will miss those future NFL weapons.

The Pick: Oklahoma +3

How to watch

On TSN3, TSN Direct and the TSN App beginning at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on Wednesday, Dec. 30.