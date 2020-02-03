TSN's Matthew Scianitti has more on the details of McLeod Bethel-Thompson's expected deal with the Toronto Argonauts, including what assurances Bethel-Thompson was given in terms of the starting job:

McLeod Bethel-Thompson will have a physical in Toronto on Tuesday after which he is expected to re-sign with the Toronto Argonauts. No other quarterback in the CFL threw for more touchdowns than Bethel-Thompson in 2019, and he also threw for more than 4,000 passing yards.

However, heading into the free agency period there were questions about whether Bethel-Thompson was a viable starting quarterback for the Argos in the future under new head coach Ryan Dinwiddie. And sources close to Bethel-Thompson say he would not consider re-signing with the Argos unless he was given assurances he would be the team’s starter or have the ability to compete. And this deal in principle, was hammered out over this past weekend.

But the major question surrounding this new deal for Bethel-Thompson is, what it means for Matt Nichols who did have a meeting with the Argos last week. The negotiating period ahead of free agency goes all the way until February 9.