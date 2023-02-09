Which goalies are most likely to be traded ahead of the NHL trade deadline?

The NHL's March 3 Trade Deadline is approaching, and teams are making decisions on whether to buy or sell, and on which players can make the biggest difference and hold the greatest value. Check out today's trade rumours and speculation from around the NHL beat.



Flames in wait and see mode

Brad Treliving would like to be a buyer at the deadline, but the Calgary Flames general manager is taking cautious approach with his team currently sitting outside the playoff picture.

"Listen, we'd like to add to our team, but the most critical part is where your team's at, right?" Treliving told NHL.com. "We've got some work to do to get ourselves into a better position than we currently are. We've been up and down. There's been some inconsistency to our game. It's hard to sit here and start making any proclamations about what you're going to do at the deadline. We continue to watch our team.

"We'd like to help it, but you've got to be careful how far you chase it when you're in the position we're in."

Set to visit the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday, the Flames are currently just outside the playoff picture in the Western Conference, tied in points with the Minnesota Wild - who sit in the final wild-card spot - with one game in hand.

Following an off-season of change that included trading Matthew Tkachuk to the Florida Panthers for a package that included Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar, losing Johnny Gaudreau to free agency and signing Nazem Kadri, the Flames have struggled to find the same level of success the team had a year ago.

After averaging more than a point per game last season, both Kadri and Huberdeau are below that threshold this season. Kadri has 19 goals and 38 points in 51 games, while Huberdeau has seen a steep drop-off from his 115-point campaign a year ago with 10 goals and 33 points in 48 games.

Treliving said the decline in production has not been a surprise for him, but believes all three of the team's major off-season additions are finding their stride ahead of the stretch drive.

"I think in the case of [Nazem Kadri], where he's played on other teams, I think that's been maybe easier. It's come quicker," Treliving said. "I think with Jonathan and MacKenzie it's taken a bit more time. And not surprising. That's not surprising. That's not a surprise to us. When you've been in one place, both those guys have really been in that organization they've been for, and Jonathan for a long time, but I do see both their games building. We've had to move MacKenzie sort of all over with the injuries we've had on the blue line, and he's sort of been on both sides and playing with different people, which is not unusual, but I think both their games are starting to build and have been building for a while.

"Each day they're more and more comfortable, and certainly they're going to be important guys for us down the stretch."





Front-row seat for Meier?

Curtis Pashelka of the San Jose Mercury News reports Winnipeg Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff was in the building Tuesday for Timo Meier's dominant performance in Tampa Bay against the Lightning.

Pashelka wonders if the Jets - who are believed to be looking for players with term - could pursue Meier, who had two goals and an assist in his team's overtime win on Tuesday.

Following his performance against the Lightning, Meier now has 30 goals and 51 points in 52 games - marking the third he's crossed the 30-goal mark in the past five years.

Sharks head coach David Quinn praised Meier, who's listed atop the TSN Trade Bait board, and defenceman Erik Karlsson - listed at No. 25 on trade bait - for continuing to produce amid the speculation on their futures.

“I know everybody talks about the possibilities of what could happen,” David Quinn said Tuesday. “They’re committed to our organization, they’re committed to winning. I’ve enjoyed coaching them, I hope they don’t go anywhere.

“It says an awful lot about their professionalism, the way they go about their business. They’re two superstars.”

Meier is scheduled to be a restricted free agent this summer, with a $10 million qualifying offer required to retain his rights.



Will Boeser be moved?

After trading captain Bo Horvat to the New York Islanders last week, the Vancouver Canucks position as a seller is clear and plenty of speculation has surrounded Brock Boeser's future with the team.

Boeser, who has nine goals and 31 points in 43 games this season, is signed for two more years at cap hit of $6.65 million. TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reported last week that interested teams wanted to know if any portion of the 25-year-old's salary would be retained by Vancouver in trade talks.

"Well, and obviously now the ball is rolling in the trade front for the Vancouver Canucks and the team has let it be known – as they have for several weeks now – that every option will be considered," Dreger said on Insider Trading. "They still have a tremendous amount of interest in Brock Boeser as an example, but clubs need to know whether or not the Canucks are willing to retain salary because he has term remaining on his deal and I’m sure the Canucks are saying: Well, that’s fine, but make your best offer and we’ll make a decision whether or not it can be justified after that. There is no guarantee that Boeser is going to move before the deadline."

That's Hockey took a closer look Wednesday at the possibility of a Boeser and the difficult situation the Canucks are facing:

