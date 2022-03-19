The NHL's Mar. 21 Trade Deadline is approaching and teams are making decisions on whether to buy, sell and decide which players can make the biggest difference and hold the greatest value. Check out today's trade rumours and speculation from around the NHL beat.

Carolina Hurricanes

The Carolina Hurricanes have informed teams they won't trade their 2023 first-round pick for a rental player, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

The club does not have this year's first-round pick from the Jesperi Kotkaniemi offer sheet last summer.

Carolina is currently second in the Eastern Conference with 88 points, second only to the Florida Panthers. The Panthers recently traded their 2023 first-round pick to the Montreal Canadiens along with prospect Tyler Smilanic and a 2022 fourth-round pick in exchange for defenceman Ben Chiarot, who is a pending unrestricted free agent.

Philadelphia Flyers

According to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun, the Flyers continue to "grind away" on a trade for star forward Claude Giroux. LeBrun notes that there was some progress made on Friday, but they are still not where they need to be in order to get a deal done with a team.

The 34-year-old has 18 goals and 24 assists over 57 games with the Flyers this season, his 15th with the team.