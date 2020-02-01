Looking to add a D man

The National Hockey League's Trade Deadline is on Monday, Feb. 24, and teams will be making decisions on whether to buy or sell and decide which players can make the biggest difference and hold the greatest value. Check out the latest trade rumours and speculation from around the NHL beat.

The Carolina Hurricanes are open to adding a defenceman before the trade deadline, general manager Don Waddell told NHL.com.

"We always felt that's one place that we could either upgrade or add some more experience to, on the blue line." he said.

Despite losing a top defenceman - Dougie Hamilton - Carolina sits in the final wildcard playoff spot in the Eastern Conference with 61 points.

The loss of Hamilton has opened Waddell up to more options on the blue line, "Before we probably wanted more of a defensive guy." he said.

"Now, we're probably more open-minded toward that. We've got some young guys; [Haydn] Fleury has jumped in the lineup and played the last three games and played well."

The Hurricanes are able to add a $5 million contract at the deadline without having to go into LTIR, something Waddell says could lead to a return of Hamilton.

"The rehab is going as good as it could go at this point. The biggest thing is you've got to let the bone heal. When you've got a broken bone, there's not much you can do for that, but you can do some other things as far as treatment and try to speed it along as much as humanly you can, and everything so far has gone very well. There's been no setbacks or anything like that."

This come just 10 days after head coach Rod Brind'Amour said the team was counting Hamilton out for the year.

"The only thing that I'm cautious about is with Dougie they say 8-12 weeks," Waddell said Friday. "If he's 10 weeks, that's the last week of March. If he was ready to go that last week of the season, the last week of the season, starting on March 28, we have five games. Those might be the most important five games of the year."