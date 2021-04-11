'It really hasn't been a factor': No anxiety around Leafs as deadline nears

The National Hockey League's Trade Deadline is on Monday, April 12 and teams will be making decisions on whether to buy or sell and decide which players can make the biggest difference and hold the greatest value. Check out the latest trade rumours and speculation from around the NHL beat.

Foligno market heating up

Multiple teams have offered a first round draft pick to the Columbus Blue Jackets for veteran forward Nick Foligno, according to TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Frank Seravalli.

Seravalli believes that the Toronto Maple Leafs, Colorado Avalanche and Washington Capitals are among the teams potentially willing to part with a first round pick in a Foligno deal - and that list may not be conclusive.

Foligno has seven goals and nine assists in 42 games this year. His best offensive season came in 2014-15 when he tallied 31 goals and 42 assists over 79 games.

The 33-year-old is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season and is in the final year of a six-year, $33 million deal he signed in December of 2014.

Foligno was selected No. 28 overall by the Sens in the 2006 NHL Draft.