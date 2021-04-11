The National Hockey League's Trade Deadline is on Monday, April 12 and teams will be making decisions on whether to buy or sell and decide which players can make the biggest difference and hold the greatest value. Check out the latest trade rumours and speculation from around the NHL beat.

Habs looking for defence?

With defenceman Victor Mete being placed on waivers, it seems to reinforce the notion that the Montreal Canadiens will pick up a defenceman before the deadline tomorrow, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

The Woodbridge, ON native has seemingly fallen out of favour with the Habs, with the 22-year-old appearing in just 14 games so far this season, recording three assists.

Mete also requested a trade from the club earlier this season.

A fourth-round pick (100th overall) by Montreal at the 2016 NHL Draft, Mete made the Canadiens as a 19-year-old. He has four goals and 34 points in 185 career NHL games.