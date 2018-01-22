The National Hockey League's Trade Deadline is on Monday, Feb. 26 and teams will be making decisions on whether to buy or sell and decide which players can make the biggest difference and hold the greatest value. Check out the latest trade rumours and speculation from around the NHL beat.



Not On The Move

While Ottawa Senators general manager Pierre Dorion raised some eyebrows with his "even Wayne Gretzky got traded" remark talking about Erik Karlsson's future, Bruce Garrioch of The Ottawa Sun writes there's a "slim-to-none" chance he is traded this season. Garrioch adds that league executives have been told that only Karlsson, Mark Stone and likely Thomas Chabot are untouchable on the Senators roster ahead of the trade deadline.

Garrioch believes Dorion was simply trying to protect himself when he referenced Gretzky and notes the Senators won't make any decisions until they've at least exchanged numbers with Karlsson - a free agent in 2019 - on July 1 of this year.

“It’s true, it happened, but by no means am I anywhere even close to that, so I don’t even know why the parallel is even being drawn to that,” Karlsson said of Dorion's comments on Saturday night.

Karlsson, 27, has four goals and 31 points in 39 games this season with a minus-21 rating.



What To Do

Steve Conroy of The Boston Herald reports that the Bruins are expected to pursue a left defenceman and a winger if they elect to buyers at the deadline.

Conroy believes the Bruins could move Ryan Spooner and receive back a piece that better fits their lineup. Spooner, a natural centre, has been playing right wing on a line with Devid Krejci and Jake DeBrusk. Spooner is scheduled to become a restricted free agent on July 1.

The Bruins would likely have to move salary in any trade involving a higher-profile player since the team has just $1.1 million in cap space, according to CapFriendly.

Conroy believes the Bruins could consider a deal to acquire Paul Martin of the San Jose Sharks. Martin, waived last week, is playing in the AHL and carries a $4.85 million cap hit for next season. Conroy writes the Bruins could work out a swap to send Matt Beleskey the other way. Beleskey, 29, is playing with the AHL's Providence Bruins and has a $3.8 million cap hit for two more seasons.





In Need of a Boost

Joe Smith of The Tampa Bay Times points out the Lightning sit 30th in the NHL in faceoff win percentage and could use an experience centre who's strong in the dot.

Smith believes the Lightning could use a player such as Antoine Vermette of the Anaheim Ducks, noting the Lightning have allowed goals off of defensive zone draws in each of their past two games.

In the short term, Smith expects general manager Steve Yzerman to recall an AHL forward to try and spark the team's bottom six and help snap their three-game losing skid.

