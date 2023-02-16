One Big Question: Who stays, and who goes for the Habs by March 3rd?

The NHL's March 3 Trade Deadline is approaching and teams are making decisions on whether to buy, sell and decide which players can make the biggest difference and hold the greatest value. Check out today's trade rumours and speculation from around the NHL beat.



Schenn won't be shut down

While the Arizona Coyotes and Columbus Blue Jackets have elected to scratch players potentially on the move for "trade-related" reasons this week, Luke Schenn intends to continue playing with the Vancouver Canucks.

Patrick Johnston of the Vancouver Province reports Schenn is believed to be drawing interest from the Toronto Maple Leafs, Boston Bruins and Calgary Flames ahead of the deadline.

“I expect to be playing every night,” Schenn said ahead of logging 19:53 of ice time in the Canucks' 6-4 loss to the New York Rangers on Wednesday.

A pending unrestricted free agent, Schenn carries a cap hit of $850,000 in the last season of a two-year deal signed with the Canucks in 2021. The 33-year-old has three goals and 18 points in 54 games this season.

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reported last week that the Canucks had yet to decide whether to move Schenn, who is not pushing for a trade to a contender, either.

"I think that decision is going to go right to the wire in this case," LeBrun said on Insider Trading. "And I think it's going to come down to the quality of the offer on the table versus the fact that Luke Schenn is a popular guy with that team. He's a leader and in the wake of Bo Horvat being traded, that's certainly important.

"New coach Rick Tocchet values the presence of Luke Schenn and Luke Schenn himself has indicated to management that he is fine with staying put and even signing an extension. So to me, this is going to come down to what's on the table. Is it worth moving the pending UFA [unrestricted free agent], or do we keep him around? I think we wait till March 2 or March 3 for that."

Selected fifth overall in 2008 by the Toronto Maple Leafs, Schenn is a veteran of 917 NHL games. He has 41 goals and 187 points over his career with the Maple Leafs, Philadelphia Flyers, Los Angeles Kings, Arizona Coyotes, Anaheim Ducks, Tampa Bay Lightning and Canucks.

After trading Horvat to the New York Islanders earlier this month, the Canucks have just four pending unrestricted free agents on their active roster in Schenn, Kyle Burroughs, Phillip Di Giuseppe and Colin Delia.



Senators still set to sell?

The Ottawa Senators have won six of their past seven games to close within seven points of the Washington Capitals for the final wild-card spot, with three games in hand.

Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia reports Senators general manager Pierre Dorion is still expected to move the team's pending unrestricted free agents at the deadline, but a few more wins could give him "pause for thought."

The Senators continue to face an uphill battle for a playoff spot, with four teams sandwiched between Ottawa and the Capitals in the race for a wild-card berth.

While he's currently injured, veteran goaltender Cam Talbot leads the list of the pending unrestricted free agents for the Senators ahead of the deadline. With Anton Forsberg sidelined for likely the remainder of the season, the Senators depth has been tested this week with Mads Sogaard and Kevin Mandolese coming up from the AHL and both posting wins.

Talbot, acquired in the off-season from the Minnesota Wild, has a 12-13-1 record this season with a .905 save percentage and a 2.90 goals-against average. Expected to return in the coming days, Talbot carries a cap hit $3.67 million on his expiring deal.

Defencemen Travis Hamonic and Nick Holden, and forwards Austin Watson, Tyler Motte and Derick Brassard complete the list of the team's pending unrestricted free agents.





All eyes on the Oilers

There has been no shortage of speculation surrounding the Edmonton Oilers in the lead up to the trade deadline, with the team believed to be looking for help on the blueline for a playoff push.

Edmonton has engaged with the San Jose Sharks in talks on what would be a blockbuster move for star Erik Karlsson, as well as being in contact with the Columbus Blue Jackets about pending unrestricted free Vladislav Gavrikov.

TSN's Ryan Rishaug discussed the latest on what he expects Oilers general manager Ken Holland to do at the deadline on Wednesday.

