The NHL's March 3 Trade Deadline is approaching, and teams are making decisions on whether to buy or sell, and on which players can make the biggest difference and hold the greatest value. Check out today's trade rumours and speculation from around the NHL beat.

Kane to Rangers: 'Expectation is it gets done'

It appears to be a trade to the New York Rangers or stay in Chicago with the Blackhawks for winger Patrick Kane, according to The Athletic's Scott Powers

From what I’m hearing, Patrick Kane is only considering the Rangers. There are other teams interested in him, but they don’t appeal to him as of now.



The Blackhawks have a morning skate in about five hours. We could know more by then. — Scott Powers (@ByScottPowers) February 25, 2023

The 34-year-old pending free agent who carries a cap hit of $10.5M has ascended up TSN's Trade Bait board large in part to his recent tear. After a slow start to the season, the four-time All-Star and three-time Stanley Cup champion has scored seven goals and recorded 10 points in his past four games, including a hat trick against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Feb. 19, for 16 goals and 45 points in 54 games.

Kane has been vocal regarding his wish to go to the Rangers. On Feb. 10, Kane admitted was not thrilled to see the Blueshirts acquire forward Vladimir Tarasenko from the St. Louis Blues.

"It's not like the happiest I've been to hear about a trade," Kane said at the time. "I think the Rangers are a team that you definitely pay attention to and definitely are intrigued by, for obvious reasons."

"If things were going to happen, that was a team I was definitely looking at," he added. "It seems like they kind of filled their void and went ahead and made a deal, so it is what it is."

Powers adds that there are other teams that are interested in Kane. but Kane's no-movement clause will untimely decide where he ends up.

Kane was held out of practice Friday for what the Blackhawks labelled as maintenance.

The Blackhawks are set to take on the San Jose Sharks Saturday night and have scratched Vitali Kravtsov and Jake Leschyshyn again.

Vitali Kravtsov and Jake Leschyshyn are again being scratched by the #NYR for this afternoon's game. Expectation is both will have to be moved to clear the space needed to acquire Patrick Kane. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) February 25, 2023

TSN's Chris Johnston notes that the expectation is both will have to be moved by the Rangers to clear the space needed to acquire Kane.

Kravtsov carries a cap hit of $875K while Leschyshyn's is $766,667.

ESPN's Emily Kaplan says there is mutal interest between Kane and the Rangers and the expectation is that a trade gets done as long as New York is able to clear cap space and find a third team to retain part of Kane's salary.

Kaplan adds that Kane has yielded the power of his no-movement clause and the Blackhawks are willing to take whatever return the Rangers are willing to give.

As I reported on ABC pregame..



There’s mutual interest between Patrick Kane & New York Rangers, + momentum. As long as NY clears cap space & finds 3rd party broker, expectation is it gets done.



With Kane yielding NMC power, Chicago takes whatever return Rangers willing to give. — Emily Kaplan (@emilymkaplan) February 25, 2023

The Blackhawks are scratching Sam Lafferty for tonight's game against the San Jose Sharks for trade-related reasons. The Athletic's Scott Powers doesn't expect to see Kane on the ice tonight, although nothing on that front has been finalized.

The Blackhawks are sitting Sam Lafferty tonight for trade-related reasons. @CRoumeliotis had it first.



I also don’t expect we’ll see Patrick Kane on the ice today. Nothing finalized yet. — Scott Powers (@ByScottPowers) February 25, 2023

Sens looking to deal Talbot?

Andy Strickland of Bally Sports Midwest reports that the Ottawa Senators are likely to deal goaltender Cam Talbot, as the 35-year-old recently turned down an extension from the club. Strickland adds that the Vegas Golden Knights, Los Angeles Kings, and Buffalo Sabres are likely destinations.

Goaltender Cam Talbot is likely on the move….Vegas, LA, Buffalo. Recently turned down an extension from Ottawa. #GoSensGo — Andy Strickland (@andystrickland) February 25, 2023

Postmedia's Bruce Garrioch reported earlier on Saturday that that the Sens have been 'sniffing around the goalie market' as Talbot remained unsigned for next season. With Anton Forsberg out for the rest of the season, the club could look to bring in a second goaltender to split duties with Talbot or deal him elsewhere.

Sens looking at Dumba?

Garrioch also reports that Ottawa Senators general manager Pierre Dorion wants to evaluate his team's standing over the next week before determining if they will be buyers or sellers at the deadline. The team currently sits six points out of the final Wild Card spot in the East with three games remaining before the deadline.

The team has already cleared $4.5 million in cap space by dealing defenceman Nikita Zaitsev and if they chose to be buyers prior to Friday's deadline, Garrioch adds the team would like to add a top-four defenceman and a depth centre.

The Senators have been tied to Arizona Coyotes defenceman Jakob Chychrun throughout his lengthy stay on the TSN Trade Bait board, but TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports the price tag is too high for Ottawa to get involved at this point.

"(Wednesday's trade) was a move from Ottawa’s perspective that was just as much about setting up the cap for this summer as it is for the next week here before the trade deadline, but I will say that Pierre Dorion’s phone has absolutely lit up since the Zaitsev deal because his counterparts know that he’s more open for business than ever," LeBrun said on Insider Trading. "Yes, he’s looking for defence, but he’s also looking for help at centre if he can pull that off before the deadline.

Other options on defence for the Senators include the Minnesota Wild's Matt Dumba, or one of three Los Angeles Kings defencemen: Matt Roy, Sean Durzi and Sean Walker.

Meier talks heating up

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports that trade talks surrounding Sharks forward Timo Meier are heating up. The list of suitors for Meier is shrinking as the Sharks zero in on what they want to do.

Sounds like things are heating up on the Timo Meier trade front. List of teams shrinking as Sharks zero in on what they want to do... @TSNHockey @TheAthletic — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) February 25, 2023

The pending restricted free agent remains No. 1 on TSN's Trade Bait board. The 26-year-old has 31 goals and 21 assists in 57 games this season.