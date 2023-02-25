The NHL's March 3 Trade Deadline is approaching, and teams are making decisions on whether to buy or sell, and on which players can make the biggest difference and hold the greatest value. Check out today's trade rumours and speculation from around the NHL beat.

Sens looking to deal Talbot?

Postmedia's Bruce Garrioch reports that Ottawa Senators general manager Pierre Dorion wants to evaluate his team's standing over the next week before determining if they will be buyers or sellers at the deadline. The team currently sits six points out of the final Wild Card spot in the East with three games remaining before the deadline.

The team has already cleared $4.5 million in cap space by dealing defenceman Nikita Zaitsev and if they chose to be buyers prior to Friday's deadline, Garrioch adds the team would like to add a top-four defenceman and a depth centre.

The Senators have been tied to Arizona Coyotes defenceman Jakob Chychrun throughout his lengthy stay on the TSN Trade Bait board, but TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports the price tag is too high for Ottawa to get involved at this point.

"(Wednesday's trade) was a move from Ottawa’s perspective that was just as much about setting up the cap for this summer as it is for the next week here before the trade deadline, but I will say that Pierre Dorion’s phone has absolutely lit up since the Zaitsev deal because his counterparts know that he’s more open for business than ever," LeBrun said on Insider Trading. "Yes, he’s looking for defence, but he’s also looking for help at centre if he can pull that off before the deadline.

Other options on defence for the Senators include the Minnesota Wild's Matt Dumba, or one of three Los Angeles Kings defencemen: Matt Roy, Sean Durzi and Sean Walker.

Garrioch also adds that the Sens have been 'sniffing around the goalie market' as 35-year-old netminder Cam Talbot remains unsigned for next season. With Anton Forsberg out for the rest of the season, the club could look to bring in a second goaltender to split duties with Talbot or deal him elsewhere. The Kings and Vegas Golden Knights have been mentioned as possible trade partners for Talbot.