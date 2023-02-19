Smith hoping for more consistency against the Blues

The NHL's March 3 Trade Deadline is approaching and teams are making decisions on whether to buy, sell and decide which players can make the biggest difference and hold the greatest value. Check out today's trade rumours and speculation from around the NHL beat.

Motte on the move?

Ahead of this afternoon's game against the St. Louis Blues, Postmedia's Bruce Garrioch reports that forward Tyler Motte will sit out today for trade-related reasons.

Motte got to the rink and was told to go home by the team. Garrioch says no deal has been completed but it's being worked on.

Sources say Ottawa winger Tyler Motte will sit today for trade-related reasons. Got to the rink and was told to go home. No deal completed but it's being worked on #Sens — Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) February 19, 2023

A pending unrestricted free agent on an expiring one-year, $1.35 million contract, Motte has three goals and nine points in 38 games for the Senators this season.

A fourth-round pick by Chicago in 2013, Motte has suited up for the Blackhawks, Columbus Blue Jackets, Vancouver Canucks, New York Rangers and Senators over his seven-year NHL career.

In 307 career NHL games, the St. Clair, MI native has 38 goals and 71 points.