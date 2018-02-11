The National Hockey League's Trade Deadline is on Monday, Feb. 26, and teams will be making decisions on whether to buy or sell and decide which players can make the biggest difference and hold the greatest value. Check out the latest trade rumours and speculation from around the NHL beat.

Landing spots

With the New York Rangers conceding the team will be sellers at the Trade Deadline, and Rick Nash's contract set to expire, it's all but certain the veteran forward will be on the move on or before the February 26 Trade Deadline.

Nash has a 12-team approved trade list, which could expand if the 33-year-old allows, and Larry Brooks of the New York Post examines exactly where Nash could land for the stretch run of the regular season.

"Dallas, Nashville, San Jose and St. Louis have expressed interest. Boston is in. Winnipeg, where the Rangers play Sunday afternoon, may be interested; Tampa Bay, too. Toronto could be, as well, but seems reluctant to jump into the pool head-first," Brooks reported.

Wherever Nash ends up, it appears his goal is to land with a team that gives him a chance at winning a Stanley Cup.

“I included the teams that I think have the best chance of winning the Stanley Cup and are also places I think would be good for my family,” Nash told Brooks. “And, yes, that does include teams in Canada. I’m not excluding that as a possibility.”

In 55 games for the Rangers this sason, Nash has 17 goals and 10 assists.

Fishing for a big return

Nash isn't the only Rangers player that cold be on the move before the Trade Deadline. Brooks reported the Tampa Bay Lightning - one of the teams interested in Nash - are also interested, very much so, in defenceman Ryan McDonagh.

Brooks suggested the Rangers should remember how the return the Lightning got from New York for Martin St. Louis in 2014 when negotiating any potential trade.

"...management should remember how Lightning general manager Steve Yzerman squeezed every last drop from the Blueshirts in the negotiations for Martin St. Louis at the 2014 deadline, though No. 26 had a one-team-only trade approval list that began and ended with the Rangers."

Names Brooks threw out as potential returns for McDonagh included rookie Mikhail Sergachev and prospects Boris Katchouk, Taylor Raddysh, and Cal Foote.