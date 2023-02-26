The NHL's March 3 Trade Deadline is approaching, and teams are making decisions on whether to buy or sell, and on which players can make the biggest difference and hold the greatest value. Check out today's trade rumours and speculation from around the NHL beat.

Sharks down to Devils, Golden Knights in Meier talks?

The San Jose Sharks informed the Carolina Hurricanes late Saturday night that they were out of the trade sweepstakes for forward Timo Meier, reports TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

Hearing that San Jose informed Carolina late last night that the 'Canes were out on Timo Meier...@TSNHockey @TheAthleticNHL — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) February 26, 2023

LeBrun adds that the New Jersey Devils are among the teams still in on the 26-year-old winger. However, nothing is done on that front and further talks are scheduled for Sunday.

My understanding is that the Devils are among the teams still in it on Meier, but still work to be done and more talks scheduled for today... nothing done yet there. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) February 26, 2023

LeBrun believes the Sharks are down to two teams in trade talks, the Devils and Vegas Golden Knights.

I believe the Sharks are down to 2 teams in the Timo Meier trade talks and my sense is those 2 teams are New Jersey and Vegas. So, still work to be done. Obviously a fluid situation, but I think that's where things are at right now.@TSNHockey @TheAthleticNHL — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) February 26, 2023

The pending restricted free agent remains No. 1 on TSN's Trade Bait board. The 26-year-old has 31 goals and 21 assists in 57 games this season. In 451 career games this is the Sharks, the Herisau, Switzerland native has 154 goals and 162 assists for 316 points. The Sharks selected Meier ninth overall in the 2015 NHL Draft.