The NHL's Mar. 21 Trade Deadline is approaching and teams are making decisions on whether to buy, sell and decide which players can make the biggest difference and hold the greatest value. Check out today's trade rumours and speculation from around the NHL beat.

Mete on the move?

Victor Mete could be on the move again.

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger tweets that Darren Ferris, the agent for Mete, has been given permission by the Ottawa Senators to speak to teams about a potential trade.

Dreger adds the return will likely be a draft pick, but there is interest.

The 23-year-old began his career with the Montreal Canadiens but was dealt to the Sens last April after parts of four seasons.

He appeared in 14 games for the Sens last year and has another 31 under his belt in 2021-22, but his ice time per game from 17:27 to 14:56 from last season to this season. He also has not played since Feb. 26.

A native of Woodbridge, Ont., Mete was selected in the fourth round (No. 100 overall) by the Habs in the 2016 NHL Draft.

Bruins ready to get aggressive?

As we get closer and closer to the March 21 trade deadline, one team that could be particularly aggressive is the Boston Bruins.

According to The Athletic’s Fluto Shinzawa, general manager Don Sweeney wants to maximize the Stanley Cup window of Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand while also reinforcing the future around players like David Pastrnak, Charlie McAvoy and Jeremy Swayman.

The Bruins brought in Taylor Hall, Mike Reilly and Curtis Lazar at least year’s deadline and currently sit four points back of the Toronto Maple Leafs for third in the Atlantic Division entering play Saturday.

Shinzawa and Corey Masisak wrote earlier in the week that the Bruins could be interested in trading for San Jose Sharks centre Tomas Hertl with the intention of offering him a contract extension. The pending unrestricted free agent has not yet been able to secure one with the Sharks and TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun said in Tuesday’s edition of Insider Trading that the Sharks would explore dealing the 28-year-old if they were unable to lock him up. As of Tuesday, LeBrun reported the Sharks were not taking formal offers for Hertl with the focus instead concentrated on re-signing him.

Shinzawa and Masisak write that Hertl could be a good fit on Boston’s second line and play alongside Pastrnak, his fellow Czechia native, for potentially years to come. Hertl is likely to command at least a first-round pick or an elite prospect, neither of which the Bruins are keen on parting with, according to The Athletic.

One name that could be included in a package westward is forward Jake DeBrusk, who currently occupies the No. 8 spot on TSN’s Trade Bait Board. But that’s only if the two teams can agree on an additional futures package and the Sharks decide to deal Hertl in the first place.

The Prague native has 21 goals and 21 assists in 57 games so far this season, his ninth with the Sharks.

Kotkaniemi deal in the works

It looks like the Carolina Hurricanes are ready to make a commitment to Jesperi Kotkaniemi. A long commitment.

According to TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston, the two sides are close on an eight-year extension.

Johnston notes that since it is expected to be an eight-year deal, it cannot be completed until after the March 21 trade deadline.

The Athletic's Andy Strickland reported Friday that the deal could carry an average annual value of between $4.25 million and $4.5 million.

Kotkaniemi, 21, joined the Hurricanes in September after the Montreal Canadiens declined to match a one-year, $6.1 million US offer sheet.

The native of Pori, Finland, has 11 goals and 12 assists in 54 games in 2021-22.