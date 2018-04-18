Philadelphia Flyers forward Sean Couturier will be a game-time decision, head coach Dave Hakstol told reporters ahead of Game 4 against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Couturier did not participate in the team's optional morning skate Wednesday.

The 25-year-old left practice on Tuesday with the help of trainer after a collision with teammate Radko Gudas. Flyers general manager Ron Hextall would only say after the skate that the forward was still being evaluated.

The collision occurred just a few minutes into the team's skate and Couturier didn’t return. He wasn’t available to the media after the practice.

"I didn’t see him. He didn’t see me," Gudas told the Courier-Post. "Tough break.”

The 25-year-old Couturier has one goal and three points through three games in the best-of-seven series. He had a career year this season, posting 31 goals and 76 points ­– both career highs – in 82 games.

The Flyers trail the Penguins 2-1 in the series entering Wednesday's Game 4.