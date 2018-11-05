Will Cooper be the missing catalyst to Cowboys' offence?

ARLINGTON, Texas — Dallas Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory is out against Tennessee after having arthroscopic knee surgery before the open week, and Titans safety Kenny Vaccaro is active after missing three games with a dislocated elbow.

Tennessee linebacker Will Compton won't play after being added to the injury report with a hamstring issue Saturday.

Gregory will be joined on the sideline by defensive lineman David Irving, who sprained an ankle in practice during the week. He had already been ruled out for Monday night's game against the Titans.

Tennessee right guard Josh Kline (ankle) is active after practicing fully late in the week. Kline and left guard Quinton Spain (shoulder) didn't finish the Titans' previous game, a 20-19 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in London before their open week.

