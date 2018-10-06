FRISCO, Texas — Four-time Pro Bowl centre Travis Frederick has been placed on the non-football illness list by the Dallas Cowboys because of a nerve condition that has kept him from playing this season.

The team also placed receiver Terrance Williams on injured reserve because of a foot injury.

Those moves Saturday cleared two spots on the active roster before Sunday's game at Houston. One will be filled when defensive tackle David Irving returns from a four-game suspension for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy.

Frederick was diagnosed during the preseason with Guillain-Barre syndrome. The Cowboys initially kept him on the active roster. Now he will be out at least eight weeks, or seven games, since Dallas has a bye in that stretch. He could possibly return the final month of the regular season.

