The Arizona Coyotes acquired defenceman John Ramage from the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday for future considerations.

Ramage, 26, has appeared in 33 games this season for the Jackets' American Hockey League affiliate, the Cleveland Monsters. The Mississauga, Ont. native has two goals and seven assists with the team.

Taken in the fourth round of the 2010 NHL Entry Draft out of Wisconsin by the Calgary Flames, Ramage has two NHL games under his belt, one with the Flames in 2014-15 and one with the Blue Jackets in 2015-16.

Ramage is the son of former Toronto Maple Leafs captain Rob Ramage.